 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pompeo claims Al-Qaeda has new home base in Iran, doesn’t provide evidence
HomeWorld News

Pompeo claims Al-Qaeda has new home base in Iran, doesn’t provide evidence

12 Jan, 2021 15:44
Get short URL
Pompeo claims Al-Qaeda has new home base in Iran, doesn’t provide evidence
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed, without providing any hard evidence, that the Islamic terrorist organization Al-Qaeda has established a new base in Iran.

“We must acknowledge it, we must confront it… we must defeat it,” Pompeo said during a press event on Tuesday, organized for making the bold announcement.

“We ignore this Iran-Al-Qaeda nexus at our own peril,” he added.

Pompeo acknowledged that to many Americans the alleged development may come as a “surprise,” since the US military and foreign intelligence have been on the offence against the group since the September 11 terror attacks in 2001.

Also on rt.com Pompeo says US will designate Houthis as terrorist group in bid to undermine ‘Iranian interference’ in Yemen

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies