Pompeo claims Al-Qaeda has new home base in Iran, doesn’t provide evidence

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed, without providing any hard evidence, that the Islamic terrorist organization Al-Qaeda has established a new base in Iran.

“We must acknowledge it, we must confront it… we must defeat it,” Pompeo said during a press event on Tuesday, organized for making the bold announcement.

“We ignore this Iran-Al-Qaeda nexus at our own peril,” he added.

Pompeo acknowledged that to many Americans the alleged development may come as a “surprise,” since the US military and foreign intelligence have been on the offence against the group since the September 11 terror attacks in 2001.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW