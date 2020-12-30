‘Some next level propaganda’: HRW director slammed for accusing Hungary of ‘scoring political points’ with Sputnik V imports

Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth has taken heat online after he suggested that the only reason behind Hungary’s purchasing some 6,000 vials of Sputnik V vaccine is to curry favor with the Russian leader.

“As the European Union unrolls proven versions of the coronavirus vaccine, Hungary's PM Orban, apparently to score political points with Putin, imports 6,000 doses of the Sputnik vaccine,” Roth tweeted on Tuesday, commenting on a Hungary’s receiving the modest shipment of the Russian inoculation for trials earlier this week.

Hungary has become one of about 50 countries that have expressed interest in the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Some of them, including Argentina, Venezuela and Belarus, have already received first batches of the drug.

Roth opposing the Russian jab to the “proven” versions adopted by the EU has drawn condemnation from The Grayzone editor Max Blumenthal, who accused the long-time HRW executive of running “a disinfo campaign” against the Russian vaccine, that has shown roughly the same efficacy as its western counterparts.

“The vaccines produced by Western Big Pharma are no more “proven” than the Sputnik V. Both demonstrate 90%+ efficacy levels in trials,” he noted.

The vaccines produced by Western Big Pharma are no more “proven” than the Sputnik V. Both demonstrate 90%+ efficacy levels in trials. But it was only a matter of time before NATO hand puppets ran a disinfo campaign against the Russian vaccine. https://t.co/ZF7G6cEV9Z — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) December 29, 2020

Mark Ames, the host of the popular War Nerd podcast, accused Roth of “openly subverting trust in Russia’s Covid vaccine.”

One day NATO toadies are scaring us about alleged sneaky Russian disinfo campaigns to subvert trust in western Covid vaccines...next day NATO toadies are openly subverting trust in Russia’s Covid vaccine, and not ashamed either. Bravo, sir! https://t.co/VZn2TB6Lhx — Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) December 30, 2020

Other commentators echoed the sentiment, some jokingly appointing Roth a spokesman for rival Moderna and Pfizer jabs.

And why Kenneth are the western vaccines better than the Russian ones? What is the evidence other than Cold War style propaganda? — Stephen Oldfield 🌹 🌺🌻🧢 (@PhiSteveO) December 29, 2020

Are you a spokesperson for Moderna or Pfizer? — E. Laufenburg⌛ (@EvMclovin) December 29, 2020

So in your eyes this is what´s all about? "Score political points?" Oh, how dare Hungary buy a minimal stock of 6,000 vaccines from Russia, right? 🤦😂 — Carmen Renieri (@RenieriArts) December 29, 2020

Some next level propaganda by Kenneth Roth. — Leo 🌏 (@leo_shane) December 29, 2020

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto defended the move to purchase the vaccine, noting that Russian health authorities provided Hungarian doctors and epidemiologists full access to laboratories where the jab is being manufactured, and that the members of the delegation were more satisfied with the tour, speaking about the “state of the art technology” and “the highest level of expertise” by the Russian researchers upon return.

Szijjarto lamented, however, that the opinion of the medical professionals did not placate the nay-sayers, seeking to politicize the issue.

“This is an extremely irresponsible thing,” the minister said, pointing out that Hungary has for decades been taking advantage of Russia-made inoculations.

“The vast majority of Hungarians have been vaccinated with Russian vaccines since childhood, as all our vaccines used to come from there,” he said.

As an EU member, Hungary has to wait for a medicine to be greenlit by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), responsible for approving new drugs and vaccines across the bloc before it can put it to use. The Amsterdam-based body has so far given its seal of approval only to one vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The watchdog is set to review the US-based Moderna vaccine’s application by January 6, instead of the initial 12 January deadline, after it faced accusations of dragging its feet on the urgent issue.

At the same time, EMA’s executive director Emer Cooke said that if countries believe that “the benefits” of a certain vaccine, not approved by the EU, outweigh the risks then they are “free to allow the temporary use of a product without a license.”

