Knife-wielding man kills 7 in rampage outside sauna in northeast China

At least seven people have been stabbed to death by a knife-wielding man in northeast China. The suspect injured a police officer while being apprehended.

The man, identified only by his surname, Yang, went on a rampage in Kaiyuan, a small city in Liaoning province, on Saturday morning, state media reported. The suspect is said to have started attacking people at random outside a sauna. Seven people have reportedly been killed, while seven others were transported to hospital with injuries.

Local police were soon alerted and arrived at the scene. One officer was wounded while detaining the knifeman. Officials provided no details about the seven fatalities or the six other individuals hurt in the attack. The suspect is now in police custody, but no motive has yet been established.

China has seen a number of deadly knife attacks in recent months. In June, a school security guard used a knife to wound at least 39 people at a kindergarten in the southern region of Guangxi. The culprit was captured and sentenced to death. Two years earlier, a knife-wielding man killed one person and injured 12 others at a shopping mall in Beijing.

