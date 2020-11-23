John Cleese mocks ‘woke’ Twitter mob after being labeled ‘transphobic’ for supporting JK Rowling

British actor John Cleese is standing his ground after being bombarded by accusatory tweets stemming from his support for author JK Rowling, dismissing claims of “transphobia” as nothing more than a bad joke.

The Monty Python star was unmoved by the indignation that flooded his notifications after Twitter users attempted to reignite outrage over an open letter Cleese had signed in September in solidarity with Rowling. The Harry Potter author has been hounded by allegations of “transphobia” after she argued that denying the existence of biological sex erases the “lived reality of women globally.”

As the anonymous insults and accusations piled up, Cleese went on the offensive, firing off a series of snarky responses to his critics.

One social media user claimed that the British comedian was “standing in solidarity with transphobia and discrimination,” prompting Cleese to respond in the affirmative, adding that he also supports “torturing small animals and setting fires to babies.”

Yes, and torturing small animals and setting fire to babiesAre you psychic ? https://t.co/lMAn4U6cht — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

Others insisted that Cleese was preventing people from “being who they want to be,” to which Cleese confessed that he wanted to be a “Cambodian police woman.”

Deep down, I want to be a Cambodian police womanIs that allowed, or am I being unrealistic ? https://t.co/oGPwEWJM9a — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

He went on to confess that he’s “not that interested in trans folks,” stating that he’s preoccupied with the political situation in the United States and the UK, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, among other issues. Cleese said he had no ill will towards trans people, however, stating that he hopes “they're happy and that people treat them kindly.”

I'm afraid I'm not that interested in trans folksI just hope they're happy and that people treat them kindlyRight now I'm more focussed on threats to democracy in America, the rampant corruption in the UK, the appalling British Press, the revelations about police brutality... https://t.co/y6l33FBQNL — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

One observer noted that the “mob” would continue to hurl abuse at the British actor until he repents. The 81-year-old replied that the “woke” horde exhibited a complete lack of perspective, and also appeared to be humorless. He then shared a “woke” joke about a production of ‘Macbeth’ being canceled because the lead actor had revealed that he had never actually killed anyone.

Woke jokeA production of 'Macbeth' may cancelled because the man playing the lead revealed that he had never actually killed anyoneConvicted murderers are now being soughtOtherwise they will have to stage Chekhov's Three Sisters, who will be Inuit, Thai and Samoan — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

‘Cancel culture’ has targeted numerous celebrities and public figures for their allegedly prejudiced statements about trans people and other minority groups. The trend of silencing “offensive” opinions on gender issues recently led to retail giant Target pulling a book on the subject from its website. The company reversed that decision amid accusations of censorship.

