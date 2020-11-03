Iran’s policy towards US won’t be affected by who wins election – Khamenei

The result of the presidential election in the United States will not impact Tehran’s policy towards Washington, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday.

“Our policy towards the US is clearly set and does not change with the movement of individuals,” Khamenei explained. “It does not matter to us who comes and goes.”

Khamenei made the statement while speaking on state TV on the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran. “The students’ attack on this den of spies was quite appropriate and wise,” he added. After radical Islamist students stormed the embassy, 52 staff were taken hostage for 444 days, and the US and Iran have not had diplomatic ties since then.

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry also said it will focus on the “actions” of the new US administration. “More than the result of the election, we will pay attention to the actions” of whoever is president, spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Both the Republican and Democratic parties in the US “have realized the extent of the failure of their policies” regarding Iran, Khatibzadeh added. He made it clear that talks are still possible and the “framework” for them is the nuclear deal.

The US under President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers in 2018. Washington could strike a broader accord to also address Iran’s missile program, according to Trump.

In contrast to him, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin the nuclear deal if Tehran complies with it.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that he wants Washington to rejoin the accord, adding that “re-engagement does not mean renegotiation.” The statements by the Biden camp “have been more promising, but we will have to wait and see,” Zarif told CBS.

