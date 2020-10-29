Knife-wielding man shouting 'Allahu akbar’ killed after attacking police in Avignon, France – reports

A man wielding a knife reportedly attacked a group of police officers patrolling the streets of Avignon in France. The officers opened fire, killing the assailant. The incident took place just hours after a similar attack in Nice.

The attack took place at approximately 11:15 local time. According to French media, the alleged attacker shouted, "Allahu akbar," as he lunged at the officers.

Police initially deployed non-lethal munitions to stop the assailant but were forced to open fire with live rounds after he charged at the cops.

The incident took place shortly after an attack at the basilica in the Norte-Dame area of Nice in which three people were killed by a man armed with a knife.

An investigation into the Avignon incident has been launched, while anti-terrorism prosecutors have already begun work on the Thursday morning’s attack in Nice, in which the assailant is also believed to have shouted "Allahu akbar".

Meanwhile, French diplomatic authorities in Saudi Arabia have confirmed an attempted knife attack on the country’s consulate in Jeddah. The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody. One security guard was injured in the incident and taken to hospital.

"The assailant was apprehended by Saudi security forces immediately after the attack. The guard has been transferred to hospital and his life is not in danger,” the French diplomatic mission in Saudi wrote in a Twitter statement.

