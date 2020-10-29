‘Terrorist attack’ suspected as one dead, several injured in knife attack near church in Nice, France

At least one person was killed and several others injured in a knife attack carried out near a church in the Notre-Dame area of Nice in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The public were asked to avoid the area while a major security operation was carried out by armed police.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi confirmed that the alleged perpetrator has been taken into custody and thanked police for their quick response.



Je suis sur place avec la @PoliceNat06 et la @pmdenice qui a interpellé l’auteur de l’attaque. Je confirme que tout laisse supposer à un attentat terroriste au sein de la basilique Notre-Dame de #Nice06. pic.twitter.com/VmpDqRwzB1 — Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) October 29, 2020

The motive for the attack remains unclear but Mayor Estrosi confirmed that, based on the evidence so far, it was a terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, police are carrying out a controlled explosion in the area and have asked the public to steer clear while bomb disposal teams work.

[#EvenementGrave] Evénement très grave Eglise Notre Dame à Nice Respect le Périmètre de sécurité de @PoliceNationale N'empruntez pas secteur centre ville - Explosion déminage Police Nationale Ne paniquez pas - pic.twitter.com/PqJRyijsab — Police Nationale 06 (@PoliceNat06) October 29, 2020

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has called an emergency meeting to assess the situation and will deploy a crisis unit to help manage the ongoing security operation.



The attack took place just one day after the French interior minister warned that the terrorist threat in the country is "very high" amid rising tensions following the decapitation of a French teacher in an apparent Islamist attack.

Darmanin said France must continue to fight against “rampant Islamism which is arming people ideologically.”

