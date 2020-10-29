 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Terrorist attack’ suspected as one dead, several injured in knife attack near church in Nice, France
‘Terrorist attack’ suspected as one dead, several injured in knife attack near church in Nice, France

29 Oct, 2020 08:39
‘Terrorist attack’ suspected as one dead, several injured in knife attack near church in Nice, France
© Police Nationale
At least one person was killed and several others injured in a knife attack carried out near a church in the Notre-Dame area of Nice in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The public were asked to avoid the area while a major security operation was carried out by armed police. 

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi confirmed that the alleged perpetrator has been taken into custody and thanked police for their quick response. 

The motive for the attack remains unclear but Mayor Estrosi confirmed that, based on the evidence so far, it was a terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, police are carrying out a controlled explosion in the area and have asked the public to steer clear while bomb disposal teams work.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has called an emergency meeting to assess the situation and will deploy a crisis unit to help manage the ongoing security operation.

The attack took place just one day after the French interior minister warned that the terrorist threat in the country is "very high" amid rising tensions following the decapitation of a French teacher in an apparent Islamist attack.

Darmanin said France must continue to fight against “rampant Islamism which is arming people ideologically.”

