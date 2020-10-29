 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nice knife attack happened INSIDE the church, as local priests say they were warned – reports

29 Oct, 2020 10:21
Security forces guard the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020. © REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The Nice terrorist attack in which at least three people were killed began inside the basilica in the Notre-Dame area of the city, and local priests say they received warnings about potential threats.

At least two of the victims were killed inside the church, according to French media reports. 

“We were warned that there might be some attacks,” senior priest Gil Florini of Nice Center parish said, adding that, though they were on guard, they could never have imagined something like this would actually happen. 

“We had been warned for two or three days that there might be some additional attacks with the approach of All Saints' Day, since some made a link with the Christian feast of the dead and the fact of increasing the number of dead.”

Meanwhile, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi called for a national response to the attack and the ideology which fuelled it.

“I have asked that all churches be closed, that all places of worship be closed, that all public places where there is concern, nurseries or the like, be closed for the moment,” Estrosi said.

