Nice knife attack happened INSIDE the church, as local priests say they were warned – reports

The Nice terrorist attack in which at least three people were killed began inside the basilica in the Notre-Dame area of the city, and local priests say they received warnings about potential threats.

At least two of the victims were killed inside the church, according to French media reports.

“We were warned that there might be some attacks,” senior priest Gil Florini of Nice Center parish said, adding that, though they were on guard, they could never have imagined something like this would actually happen.

Mayor of Nice: The terrorist shouted Allah-u-Akbar at the time of the attack. #Francepic.twitter.com/IYE0YL8fDm — FJ (@Natsecjeff) October 29, 2020

“We had been warned for two or three days that there might be some additional attacks with the approach of All Saints' Day, since some made a link with the Christian feast of the dead and the fact of increasing the number of dead.”

Meanwhile, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi called for a national response to the attack and the ideology which fuelled it.

“I have asked that all churches be closed, that all places of worship be closed, that all public places where there is concern, nurseries or the like, be closed for the moment,” Estrosi said.

