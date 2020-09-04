 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Massive blaze erupts aboard fully loaded oil tanker off Sri Lanka’s coast (VIDEO)

4 Sep, 2020 10:47
A Sri Lankan Navy boat sprays water on the burning New Diamond tanker. © Reuters / Sri Lankan Airforce media
A tanker vessel carrying 2 million barrels of oil has caught fire off Sri Lanka’s east coast, prompting a massive rescue operation amid fears of an ecological disaster.

The blaze started in the engine room of the ‘New Diamond’ tanker, chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), early on Thursday, and spread to the bridge of the ship. It hasn’t yet reached the cargo area and there’s no oil leak, according to the Sri Lankan military.

A Filipino sailor was missing after the incident and is presumed dead. “He was badly injured when a boiler exploded," Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva said.

The rest of the crew, consisting of five Greek and 18 Philippine nationals, have been evacuated from the burning vessel. One of them was wounded and taken to Colombo for treatment.

Ships from the Russian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard have been assisting Sri Lanka to extinguish the fire.

Without the crew, the tanker drifted 25 km (16.5 miles) off the coast near the town of Thirukovil and the popular surfing spot of Arugam Bay. It’s now being towed away from land in an eastward direction as the battle against the blaze continues.

The head of Sri Lanka's Marine Environment Protection Authority warned that an oil spill from the tanker would be “a huge environmental and economic disaster,” delivering a heavy blow to marine life.

