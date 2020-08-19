 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China rushes to evacuate 100,000 flood victims and to save 1,200-year-old world heritage site (PHOTOS)

19 Aug, 2020 10:13
Floodwater reaches the Leshan Giant Buddha's feet, in Leshan, Sichuan province, China August 18, 2020. ©  China Daily via REUTERS
Flooding in Neijiang, Sichuan province, has prompted authorities to move tens of thousands of residents out of the area. There are fears that the natural disaster may also damage an ancient statue of Buddha.

Heavy rainfall caused the Yangtze river, which runs through the province, to overflow, leaving countless people stranded by the rising floods. Beijing deployed the military to help evacuate residents and provide aid.

Sichuan has raised its emergency response to the maximum level, and the Yangtze Water Resources Commission, which oversees the river, issued a red alert and said water was likely to rise five meters above flood-protection levels.

©  AFP

Photographs show apartment buildings submerged in muddy water, as people in small boats paddle to safety. In total, more than 100,000 people are being evacuated from the area. 

©  China Daily via REUTERS

Floodwaters also threaten the 71-meter (233-foot) Leshan Giant Buddha, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the southwest of the province. Police and volunteers used sandbags to try to protect the 1,200-year-old statue, which is carved into the side of a cliff. 

©  AFP

