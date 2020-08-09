 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Teargas, clashes with riot police in Belarus capital as protesters rally over Lukashenko’s projected victory

9 Aug, 2020 21:25
© Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS
Belarus police used teargas and flash grenades to disperse demonstrators who gathered in the capital Minsk to protest incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko's projected election victory, according to preliminary results.

Lukashenko is projected to receive 81.35 percent of the vote, while main opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is expected to get 8 percent. She refused to acknowledge her defeat saying the results from three polling stations where “there were no falsifications” showed that she was winning. 

This sentiment was shared by many in the capital as angry people started gathering in Minsk center and in other cities throughout the country.

The rallies started with people gathering outside polling stations, chanting “Shame on you” to members of electoral commissions as they were escorted out by the police after finishing the ballot count. Other videos showed crowds shouting “Go away” and “You are not Belarus,” addressing President Lukashenko. But soon protesters clashed with the riot police.

But by midnight hundreds gathered in one of the main squares of Minsk. The riot police used flashbang grenades and tear gas against the demonstrators who pelted bottles and other projectiles in return. A video from the capital appears to show a police truck ramming into the crowd.

Several arrests were made. The police said that one of its officers was hurt in the scuffles, with videos from the scene showing bloodied demonstrators. Several ambulances were seen heading to the area. Protests also took place in other cities across the country, including Gomel, Mogilev, and Vitebsk. 

