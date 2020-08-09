 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Riot police storm barricade in central Minsk with flash bangs & water cannon

9 Aug, 2020 22:07
©  Dmitry Brushko / Tut.By via Reuters
Riot police have deployed flashbangs and water cannon against protesters who tried to erect barricades in central Minsk, as thousands of people across Belarus poured onto the streets, angry over preliminary election results.

The crowds were pushed away from Victory Square, the main rally point for activists in central Minsk on Sunday night.

Two water cannon vehicles moving with the column were seen being used to chase people away from a makeshift barricade blocking the road.

Multiple activists, as well as at least one officer, were reportedly injured in clashes, but health authorities have yet to release any official numbers. 

Videos shared online showed lines of police in full riot gear marching on protesters, eventually pushing them across a bridge over the Svisloch River.

Police made multiple arrests, as standoffs with protesters continue in other parts of the capital.

Lukashenko is forecast to receive a whopping 81.35 percent of the official vote, while the main opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is expected to get around 8 percent. Opposition supporters refused to accept the official preliminary results, taking to the streets in Minsk as well as some other cities across the country, including Gomel, Mogilev, and Vitebsk.

