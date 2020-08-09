Polls close in Belarus presidential election that saw a record turnout

The polls have closed in the presidential election in Belarus, which took place amid large-scale anti-government protests and accusations of a crackdown on the opposition by longtime President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Central Election Committee said that at 79 percent of the population took part in the vote by 18:00 on Saturday, pointing out that it’s a “very high number.” Queues were reported at some polling stations, with one of the candidates even having to wait to cast his vote.

There were also lines at Belarusian embassies around the globe as citizens living abroad were able to participate in the election.

There are five candidates running for the highest post in the country, including the incumbent Lukashenko who is aiming for a 6th term. Svetlana Tikhanovskya, who was largely unknown until she stepped in to replace her husband as a presidential candidate, is believed to be his main challenger. There were many rallies in support of her ahead of the election.

According to exit polls Lukashenko is winnign with 79.7 percent of the vote, while Tikhanovskaya, is in second – with 6.8 percent.

Also on rt.com Thousands turn out in Minsk in support of Lukashenko opponent ahead of presidential election

Lukashenko was accused of cracking down on opposition and media ahead of the vote. On the day of the elections three journalists from Russian opposition TV channel, Dozhd (Rain), who were in Belarus to cover the vote, were detained in the capital Minsk. Russia’s Foreign Ministry later clarified that they were working in the country without proper accreditation. They’ll now be deported from the country. Two local journalists, who cooperate with RT’s Ruptly video agency, were also arrested in the capital, while filming at a polling station. The cameramen were reportedly taken to a police station, with the broadcaster unable to get in touch with them hours after they were detained.

Lukashenko has repeatedly claimed that foreign forces are planning to incite violence on the day of the election and destabilize the situation in the country. On Saturday the websites of the State Security Committee (KGB) and the Interior Ministry came under a “large wave” of cyber-attacks, authorities said insisting they were successfully repelled.

Also on rt.com ‘Large wave’ of DDoS attacks hits KGB & Interior Ministry websites in Belarus on presidential election day

On Sunday afternoon military vehicles were filmed military vehicles parked next to the road outside the country’s capital Minsk. The camouflage-painted jeeps were accompanied by police cars.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW