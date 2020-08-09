WATCH military vehicles deployed near Minsk on Belarusian presidential election day after authorities warned of ‘provocations’

Army jeeps were filmed standing on guard near the Belarusian capital on presidential election day. The country’s longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko earlier warned foreign forces may try to incite violence on the day of the vote.

A clip obtained by RT’s Ruptly video agency shows several military vehicles parked next to the road outside the country’s capital Minsk. The camouflage-painted jeeps were accompanied by police cars.

Local media earlier reported that army vehicles moved across central Minsk on Saturday night.

The election campaign was marked by large-scale anti-government protests, as President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of cracking down on his opponents by barring them from participating in the vote.

Lukashenko, who is seeking a sixth term, has repeatedly claimed that foreign forces are planning to incite violence on the day of the election and destabilize the situation in the country. On Thursday, he said that authorities should anticipate possible provocations “from any side.”

