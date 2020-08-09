Fire breaks out as protesters attempt to storm Beirut parliament in second night of demonstrations (VIDEO)

A fire has broken out near the parliament in Beirut as protesters and police clash for the second night in a row. Police deployed tear gas as demonstrators demanding the resignation of the government hurled rocks at officers.

After attempting to storm parliament on Saturday night, protesters returned to the streets on Sunday, this time hurling projectiles at security officers deployed to protect the government building.

Video footage captured the protesters pulling down barricades near parliament, and using slingshots to launch projectiles.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW