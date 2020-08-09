 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fire breaks out as protesters attempt to storm Beirut parliament in second night of demonstrations (VIDEO)
HomeWorld News

Fire breaks out as protesters attempt to storm Beirut parliament in second night of demonstrations (VIDEO)

9 Aug, 2020 17:23
Get short URL
Fire breaks out as protesters attempt to storm Beirut parliament in second night of demonstrations (VIDEO)
© Reuters / Thaier Al-Sudani
A fire has broken out near the parliament in Beirut as protesters and police clash for the second night in a row. Police deployed tear gas as demonstrators demanding the resignation of the government hurled rocks at officers.

After attempting to storm parliament on Saturday night, protesters returned to the streets on Sunday, this time hurling projectiles at security officers deployed to protect the government building. 

Video footage captured the protesters pulling down barricades near parliament, and using slingshots to launch projectiles.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies