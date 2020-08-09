 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Lebanese officials ‘do not expect’ to find survivors in Beirut rubble, Russian rescue team says, as death toll reportedly hits 220

9 Aug, 2020 13:08
Get short URL
Lebanese officials ‘do not expect’ to find survivors in Beirut rubble, Russian rescue team says, as death toll reportedly hits 220
The site of the blasts in Beirut's port area, Lebanon. August 8, 2020. © Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters
A first-response team from Russia has finished looking for survivors of powerful blasts in Beirut. They say Lebanese officials don’t think anyone is still alive under the rubble, while the death toll has jumped from 158 to 220.

“Representatives of Lebanon’s Defense Ministry… officially stated that they are no longer expecting to find anyone alive under the rubble,” Russia’s Emergencies Ministry spokesperson told the media. He added that the Russian team had recovered six bodies during its work in Beirut and treated more than 90 injured.

The Russian team arrived in Lebanon's capital to help with the relief effort after two powerful explosions at Beirut’s port sent a shockwave that devastated much of the city on Tuesday.

Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud was quoted by the media as saying on Sunday that the death toll from the disaster has grown to 220, while 110 more are still unaccounted for.

Also on rt.com ‘Fear left when we found they were OK’: Nurse who saved 3 newborns in viral Beirut photo returns to blast-hit hospital (WATCH)

Officials linked the blasts to a massive stash of ammonium nitrate, a highly-explosive chemical used in bombs and fertilizers, stored in a warehouse in the city’s port. However, the exact cause of the explosions is yet to be determined.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies