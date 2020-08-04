Attempted armed robbery sees shots fired after car rams Berlin bank

A massive number of police have been deployed to central Berlin after a car attempted to ram a bank van on Bundesplatz. At least one security guard was injured in the incident.

The attempted robbers were surprised by two security officers, at which point they exchanged gunfire, injuring one security guard in the process. The guard was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The group of three to four attempted robbers were seen fleeing the area towards the highway after the botched raid and a manhunt is underway, according to the police.

The would-be robbers set their own vehicle on fire, not a security van as initially reported by some media, according to police spokesman Thilo Cablitz. Some 20 fire tenders were deployed to the scene and armed police have established a security cordon.

The incident comes just days after another high profile bank robbery in the German capital, in which four robbers used gas to subdue bank staff, injuring 11 people over the course of their raid in Hermannplatz on July 31.

Also on rt.com 11 injured in brazen broad daylight bank robbery in Berlin (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!