Russia could produce MILLIONS of Covid-19 vaccines every single month by 2021 – Trade & Industry Minister
Denis Manturov told news agency TASS that the vaccine will be produced in three Russian regions - Vladimir, Yaroslavl and Moscow Oblast - with a view to a widespread immunization campaign starting in October.
Moscow’s Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which led the research of the domestic drug, has partnered with companies Generium, R-Pharm, and Binnopharm, with a view to starting serial production next month.
“We will be able to ensure the production volume of several hundred thousand doses of vaccine per month, with a subsequent increase to several million by the beginning of next year,” Manturov said.
Gamalei is not the only Russian institution to be working on a Covid-19 vaccine, but thus far has been the most successful. In late July, immunized volunteers were released from hospital after receiving the drug and undergoing a month of observation.Also on rt.com Anti-vaxxers rejoice! Any future coronavirus vaccine will be VOLUNTARY, says Russian health minister
Like this story? Share it with a friend!