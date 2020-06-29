At least 2 civilians dead as armed men storm Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

A group of militants armed with guns and grenades has attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. Several civilians and attackers have been killed in the battle, local media reported, citing police.

Four gunmen first attacked the main gate of the building with a grenade, then broke inside and opened fire indiscriminately, Geo News reported. Police quickly rushed to the scene, and a fierce gun battle ensued.

The local police chief told reporters that all of the attackers were killed and security personnel have entered the building.

