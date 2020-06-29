 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 2 civilians dead as armed men storm Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

29 Jun, 2020 06:04
FILE PHOTO. © Global Look Press / Xinhua
A group of militants armed with guns and grenades has attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. Several civilians and attackers have been killed in the battle, local media reported, citing police.

Four gunmen first attacked the main gate of the building with a grenade, then broke inside and opened fire indiscriminately, Geo News reported. Police quickly rushed to the scene, and a fierce gun battle ensued.

The local police chief told reporters that all of the attackers were killed and security personnel have entered the building.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

