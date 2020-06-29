At least 2 civilians dead as armed men storm Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi
Four gunmen first attacked the main gate of the building with a grenade, then broke inside and opened fire indiscriminately, Geo News reported. Police quickly rushed to the scene, and a fierce gun battle ensued.
Security incident #alert: appears to be some sort of an attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in #Karachi — developing @BBhuttoZardari@BakhtawarBZ@fatah_pak@sharmilafaruqi@ShahNafisapic.twitter.com/9hQ5ZhPCvM— Alee Amir (@AleeAmir3) June 29, 2020
The local police chief told reporters that all of the attackers were killed and security personnel have entered the building.
પાકિસ્તાનના કરાચીના સ્ટોક બિલ્ડિંગ ઓફિસમાં આતંકી હુમલો, 5 લોકોનાં મોત, ફાયરિંગમાં અનેક લોકો ઘાયલTerrorist Attack at Karachi Stock Exchange Building, 5 Killed.#Terrorist#karachipic.twitter.com/MBnB1KBccN— My Vadodara (@MyVadodara) June 29, 2020
Karachi Under Attack... firing & Grenade attacks near Stock Exchange, 3 killed, 2 injured shifted to hospital#karachiUnderAttack#Stockexchange#Karachi@BBhuttoZardari@RabNBaloch@JavedNLagharipic.twitter.com/BszHvFOxGj— Maqsood hashmii (@Maqsood_hashmii) June 29, 2020
