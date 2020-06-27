 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
A decade in an hour: Watch NASA’s stunning solar time-lapse

27 Jun, 2020 12:37
NASA has celebrated the 10-year anniversary of its Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) by releasing a stunning time-lapse video showing the evolution of the Sun’s atmosphere over that period.

The video compresses a decade of photos into 61 minutes, with individual frames standing an hour apart from each other. Some memorable events can be spotted in the film, such as the transit of the planet Venus, which occurred on June 5, 2012.

The SDO mission has collected some 20 million gigabytes of data since its launch in February 2010. The spacecraft is circling Earth in a geosynchronous orbit and constantly monitors our star with three instruments. NASA hopes the mission will last for at least another decade.

The photos used for the time-lapse video were made by the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly – a multichannel imaging device used for full-disc observations. They were shot in an extreme ultraviolet range of the spectrum well suited for studying the corona, the outermost layer of solar atmosphere.

