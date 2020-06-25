 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

MASSIVE EXPLOSION outside Tehran reportedly rocks military base or research site (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

25 Jun, 2020 22:17
Get short URL
MASSIVE EXPLOSION outside Tehran reportedly rocks military base or research site (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Videos that appeared on social media showed a major explosion outside Tehran, fueling speculation of an attack against a military base, a research site, or a power plant. Details remain a mystery so far.

Rumors initially said the explosion took place at a power station in Sarkh Hasar, east of Tehran, and that similar explosions took place in Shiraz, in southern Iran, prompting speculation of a cyber attack. 

Others suggested an explosion at an ammunition depot in Paradis, citing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chatter on the messaging app Telegram.

New York Times journalist Farnaz Fassihi cited reports that the explosion happened in Parchin, “a military base where Iran has conducted nuclear activity."

The explosion happened around 2 am local time, just half an hour after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted about new US sanctions against Iran.

Another video shows a fireball turning the night sky briefly red.

A video shared by researcher Babak Taghvaee includes coordinates of the location in Paradis where the explosion was filmed from. Taghvaee seemed convinced this was a cyber attack, saying it was reprisal for the IRGC targeting “Israel’s water desalination facilities” several months ago.

Others have said the explosion took place at Khojir, not Parchin, pointing to a missile production and testing facility there as the possible culprit.

Iranian TV has so far reported only that the authorities were “investigating the bright light and loud sound” near Tehran.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies