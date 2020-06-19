WATCH: Russian fighter jets escort pair of US B-52H Air Force strategic bombers in Far East

Moscow has dispatched several jets to monitor US bombers cruising near Russia’s Far East, just days after a similar encounter took place in the Baltic Sea.

A Russian air defense unit spotted two American B-52H strategic bombers flying over the neutral waters of the Sea of Okhotsk. A squad of Su-30, Su-35, and MiG-31 jet fighters was immediately scrambled to “continuously” escort the US aircraft while they were present in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian military noted that the maneuvers were carried out in strict accordance with the international rules of conduct in neutral airspace.

The encounter comes after Russian warplanes were dispatched on Monday to escort US B-52Hs and reconnaissance aircraft in neutral airspace above the Baltic Sea.

Russia regularly sends its jets to monitor various US and NATO military aircraft, including surveillance planes, that fly close to its borders.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!