 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Iran test-fires newest anti-ship missile during Indian Ocean drills (VIDEO)

18 Jun, 2020 15:14
Get short URL
Iran test-fires newest anti-ship missile during Indian Ocean drills (VIDEO)
An explosion is seen after a new Iranian locally made cruise missile was fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean on June 17, 2020. © Reuters / WANA
The Iranian military has tested a new homebuilt anti-ship cruise missile, successfully hitting a naval target during drills in the Indian Ocean. The new munitions are said to boast a range of at least 280km.

The large-scale drills, dubbed 'Ramadan Martyrs,' were held in the northern part of the Indian Ocean and in the Sea of Oman. Footage of the exercise, released by state media on Thursday, shows multiple cruise missiles launched from ground-based and ship-borne launchers.

The imagery also shows a missile scoring a solid hit on a floating dummy target. The targets are said to have been around 280km from the launchers.

The munitions used during the drills have been described by Iranian military officials as "next-generation" weapons. The successful test is a "sign of significant progress in increasing cohesion between the armed forces and defense industry," Iran's Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari has said, calling the missiles a "promising step in enhancing defense and deterrence power."

RT
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean on June 17, 2020. © Reuters / WANA

The test comes a month after a deadly incident during Iranian naval drills, which left more than two dozen sailors dead and injured. Early in May, an Iranian military vessel accidentally hit the logistics and support ship 'Konarak' with a cruise missile after it set up a floating target. While the support vessel was effectively obliterated in the blast, it did not sink and the charred husk of the ship was towed to port.

Also on rt.com VIDEO shows damaged Iranian naval ship involved in training incident that left 19 dead & 15 injured

Iran has been actively developing and testing various missiles over the past few years, including cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft systems. Tehran has reiterated that the homegrown technology serves only defensive purposes and is crucial for maintaining the country's sovereignty.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies