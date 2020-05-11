VIDEO shows damaged Iranian naval ship involved in training incident that left 19 dead & 15 injured

Local media have released the first video of an Iranian ship which was accidentally destroyed during a military exercise near the Strait of Hormuz. More than a dozen sailors died.

The short clip, released by Iranian media, shows a heavily damaged vessel with plumes of smoke billowing from its surface.

The Iranian Navy had previously confirmed that at least 19 sailors were killed and 15 injured on board the logistics and support ship Konarak during a military drill near the port city of Jask in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday evening. The officials did not provide details of the incident, while an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the tragedy.

According to unofficial reports, Iranian frigate Jamaran, belonging to the country’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), had prematurely fired an anti-ship missile, hitting the Konarak after it set up a floating target.

