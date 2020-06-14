‘Parkinson’s? Dementia? Stroke?’ Trump’s ‘weird’ West Point appearance turns Twitter sleuths into medical experts 

Donald Trump’s address at the West Point Military Academy has been dissected and analyzed by hundreds of wannabe online neurologists concerned by the supposedly ‘deteriorating health’ of the US commander-in-chief.

At one point during his speech to US military academy graduates on Saturday, Trump used both of his hands to lift a glass of water, while at the end of it he descended the ramp extremely carefully – too carefully for some.

These two “distressing” incidents were enough for the vast crowd of Trump detractors to declare the US leader unfit for service, propelling the #TrumpIsNotWell hashtag into top trends and diverting attention from what he had to say.

Responding to the outcry to the “neurological Twitter,” several physicians (as well as those pretending to be doctors, or citing anonymous medical sources) weighed in, confirming that it must be something neurological, what else. Other popular telemedicine diagnoses however included a possible rotator cuff injury – from too much golfing, obviously.

These Twitter parody accounts are great..."neurological twitter"?!? You mean randos, most without medical training, diagnosing someone they have never met, based mainly on hatred?!?https://t.co/LZpUO1fR65 — Nitish Singh (@IamNitishSingh) June 14, 2020

This is a persistent neurological sign that, combined with others, would be concerning enough to require a brain scan. https://t.co/t2tfv1EAW6 — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) June 13, 2020

Some cooler heads noted that it was irresponsible, especially for legitimate medical experts, to diagnose Trump (or anyone else for that matter) via social media based on video clips without ever having examined the patient.

Medical doctors should not diagnose Trump with Parkinson’s disease, stroke, rotator cuff injuries, or any other illness just from a few video clips on social media without ever having examined the patient. It gives the wrong message to people about medicine and is irresponsible. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 14, 2020

Others however argued that it was perfectly reasonable to speculate about the president’s health, if only because the ‘rightwingers’ and Trump himself are doing the same at the first signs of Joe Biden or any other Democrat’s health “deteriorating before our very eyes.”

I don't really care about this sort of thing, but if Biden did it, there would be a slew of tweets from Trump campaign staff suggesting Biden was deteriorating before our very eyes, and the clip would end up in its ads. https://t.co/gfDWy9ITdm — Bill Scher (@billscher) June 13, 2020

