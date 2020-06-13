 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tear gas deployed at anti-racism protest in Paris that drew several thousand (VIDEOS)

13 Jun, 2020 15:38
Demonstrators attend a protest against police brutality at the Place de la Republique square in Paris ©  REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Several thousand demonstrators gathered in central Paris to protest not only the death of George Floyd in the US, but also Adama Traore, who lost his life in France when dealing with the police.

Video from Place de la Republique shows thousands descended into Paris streets for Saturday’s protest, with police at one point needing to deploy tear gas. 

Assa Traore, sister of Adama Traore who died in 2016 in police custody, addressed the crowd at one point from a truck and said the death of Floyd had a “strong echo” of her brother’s death.

“What's happening in the United States is happening in France. Our brothers are dying,” she said.

Adama Traore’s family says he died of asphyxiation after three officers held him down, but authorities have said the cause of death is not certain.

The gathering goes against Covid-19 lockdown measures, and police patrolled surrounding streets before having to deploy tear gas. 

According to a Reuters journalist at the scene, two canisters were deployed to move the crowd backward and protesters complied.

Despite the gathering being unsanctioned, Traore promised the crowds would be there “until morning.”

Protesters held signs with messages like: “I hope I don’t get killed for being black today.”

Counter-protesters attempted to disturb the event by unfurling a banner reading: “Justice for the victims of anti-white racism,” a message that was literally ripped apart by one activist.

Protests against racial inequality and police brutality, kicked off by the May death of Floyd, have continued around the world and in major US cities. Demonstrations on Saturday also drew crowds in cities like Zurich, Switzerland and London, UK, where protesters and counter-protesters needed to be separated by police.

