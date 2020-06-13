Tear gas deployed at anti-racism protest in Paris that drew several thousand (VIDEOS)

Several thousand demonstrators gathered in central Paris to protest not only the death of George Floyd in the US, but also Adama Traore, who lost his life in France when dealing with the police.

Video from Place de la Republique shows thousands descended into Paris streets for Saturday’s protest, with police at one point needing to deploy tear gas.

Assa Traore, sister of Adama Traore who died in 2016 in police custody, addressed the crowd at one point from a truck and said the death of Floyd had a “strong echo” of her brother’s death.

“What's happening in the United States is happening in France. Our brothers are dying,” she said.

Assa Traoré galvanise la foule, pendant que des "négociations" se poursuivent avec la préfecture."Ils ont pas voulu nous laisser marcher, on restera là jusqu'à demain matin", promettent-ils. pic.twitter.com/Rj51hUcPwp — Wladimir Garcin-Berson (@vladogb) June 13, 2020

Adama Traore’s family says he died of asphyxiation after three officers held him down, but authorities have said the cause of death is not certain.

The gathering goes against Covid-19 lockdown measures, and police patrolled surrounding streets before having to deploy tear gas.

Meanwhile in #Paris, France - Tear gas has been deployed by the police at the black lives matter /against racism and police violence protest.pic.twitter.com/R9ZPPp9a2y — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) June 13, 2020

According to a Reuters journalist at the scene, two canisters were deployed to move the crowd backward and protesters complied.

Despite the gathering being unsanctioned, Traore promised the crowds would be there “until morning.”

Protesters held signs with messages like: “I hope I don’t get killed for being black today.”

Counter-protesters attempted to disturb the event by unfurling a banner reading: “Justice for the victims of anti-white racism,” a message that was literally ripped apart by one activist.

Génération identitaire a déployé une banderole place de la république alors que des milliers de gens sont réunis pour marcher contre le racisme et les violences policières. Depuis leur balcon des gens l’arrachent morceaux par morceaux #GenerationAdama#ViolencesPolicierespic.twitter.com/P6SAczZcrL — Fanny Marlier (@FannyMarlier) June 13, 2020

Protests against racial inequality and police brutality, kicked off by the May death of Floyd, have continued around the world and in major US cities. Demonstrations on Saturday also drew crowds in cities like Zurich, Switzerland and London, UK, where protesters and counter-protesters needed to be separated by police.

