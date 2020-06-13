Right-wing & BLM protesters face off in London, police intervene (VIDEOS)

Right-wing demonstrators have hit the streets of Britain’s capital, vowing to “protect” historical monuments from anti-racism protesters. The gathering escalated into scuffles with police, as well as with rival protesters.

Following days of unrest involving protests against racism and police brutality, right-wing groups took to the streets of London on Saturday. The protesters condemned Black Lives Matter demonstrators and vowed to protect historical monuments from them.

Parliament square today pic.twitter.com/bmFb1P82Pv — Jamie Roberts (@visitjamie) June 13, 2020

Multiple monuments, some linked to Britain’s colonial past, have been vandalized in London and elsewhere in recent days. Several statues, including one of Winston Churchill outside Parliament, have been put into protective coverings by the authorities.

Outside the Churchill "box" there are a couple of hundred or so. Periodic chants of "En-ger-land" and God Save The Queen. Pretty middle aged this crowd, every third person holding a beer can pic.twitter.com/TecOvHcHNW — Dan Sabbagh (@dansabbagh) June 13, 2020

While the demonstration remained peaceful for a while, some protesters became unruly and scuffled with the police, who have a heavy presence in central London. Some right-wing demonstrators were seen making gestures that appeared to be Nazi salutes.

There are actually people doing Nazi salutes 100 metres from the Cenotaph. Do they even know how hypocritical that is? 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aNdDiWBG2Q — Dominic Buxton (@MrDominicBuxton) June 13, 2020

Things already escalating here on Parliament Square. Bottles and smoke bombs thrown at police. And you can see as a protestor smacks my phone out of my hand as I try to film the scuffles. Turning on journalists too. @LBC@LBCNewspic.twitter.com/XgsoLfJExe — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) June 13, 2020

Some protesters became hostile towards the press, and several reporters were attacked. Footage from the scene shows a reporter with a bloody nose being led away by police while protesters hurl insults at him.

The crowd is very hostile to any media and reporters. This photographer is just one example. Looks like a broken nose. pic.twitter.com/kgoXDYaLx4 — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) June 13, 2020

The right-wing protest ran into anti-racism demonstrators at Trafalgar Square. The rival groups were seen pelting each other with various objects and fireworks, but were promptly separated by police.

A few heads split open, some injuries are protester-on-protester from thrown bottles. pic.twitter.com/HRd5HDeGCs — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) June 13, 2020

