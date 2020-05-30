 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH SpaceX Falcon rocket launching two NASA astronauts into space

30 May, 2020 19:25
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts lifts off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. © Reuters / Thom Baur
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has become the first private company to launch NASA astronauts into space as a Falcon rocket with two people aboard blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are expected to arrive at the International Space Station in 19 hours. They’ll spend several weeks at the ISS before returning home.The launch was initially scheduled for Wednesday, but was called off with less than 17 minutes remaining due to stormy weather.   

