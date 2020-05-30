WATCH SpaceX Falcon rocket launching two NASA astronauts into space

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has become the first private company to launch NASA astronauts into space as a Falcon rocket with two people aboard blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are expected to arrive at the International Space Station in 19 hours. They’ll spend several weeks at the ISS before returning home.The launch was initially scheduled for Wednesday, but was called off with less than 17 minutes remaining due to stormy weather.

