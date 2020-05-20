Iraqi intelligence captures suspected ISIS leader – unconfirmed reports
Reports on Wednesday evening local time spoke of the arrest of an individual, identified as Abd Nasser Qardash or Abdel Nasser Qirdash.
BREAKING: #Iraq Intel announces Arrest of Possible Heir to ISIS' Baghdadi , Abd Nasser Qardash (Arabiya) https://t.co/h9NjLNlmtL— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) May 20, 2020
BREAKING: @SkyNewsArabia_B reports that Iraq Intelligence Service announces the arrest of Abdul Nasser Qardash, the candidate to succeed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as ISIS leader.— 𝕋om 𝕆'ℂonnor (@ShaolinTom) May 20, 2020
Other reports, likewise unconfirmed, identified the captive as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi – the name IS gave in October 2019 as the successor to their first leader Abu Bakr al-Bahgdadi, confirming his death in a raid by US special forces.Also on rt.com ISIS names new leader, confirming al-Baghdadi's death – reports
Al-Baghdadi had been hiding in Syria’s Idlib province, the last holdout of militants backed by Turkey – and previously the US – as “moderate rebels” seeking to overthrow the Syrian government.
IS captured a large portion of Syria and Iraq starting in 2013, declaring a “caliphate” led by al-Baghdadi the following year. All of the territory it claimed was eventually recaptured by Syrian government forces, Iraqi military, or US-backed Kurdish militias by March 2019, leaving the “caliphate” with no land and its leaders on the run.
