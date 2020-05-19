 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Riot police charge through flaming barricades in 2nd night of Paris violence over motorcyclist’s death (VIDEO)

19 May, 2020 08:50
Protestors pelted riot police with fireworks and other missiles from behind flaming barricades as the Paris suburb of Argenteuil erupted in a second night of violence, following the death of 18-year-old Sabri Choubi.

Choubi died in a motorbike accident on the northern outskirts of Paris on Saturday evening, which several witnesses claim involved a police car. In the two nights since then, irate locals have vented their fury at Choubi’s death by bombarding police with stones, fireworks and other projectiles.

Ruptly

Police responded with volleys of tear gas as armed riot officers dispersed crowds at several public housing estates on Monday night.

At least six people were arrested and three police officers injured in the violence, which saw three cars set alight and some 20 dumpsters burned to the ground. There were also reported attempts to set a local police station on fire using Molotov cocktails. 

Choubi's family made a formal complaint against the police, thereby launching an official investigation into the circumstances of the young man's death.

While many blame the police for the events which led to Choubi’s death, some media reports claim he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, suggesting instead that he may have lost control of his bike and slammed into a pole.

Police said the teenager's death was being used as a pretext for people to vent their frustrations after the two-month coronavirus lockdown and tensions had merely boiled over. 

Meanwhile, prosecutors working on the case claimed the young man had not been chased by a police vehicle that had been operating in the same neighborhood on Saturday evening, adding that a forensic expert had corroborated the fact there was no evidence of a collision with another vehicle on Choubi's motorbike.

