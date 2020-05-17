 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chinese envoy to Israel found dead in his residence – reports

17 May, 2020 07:50
FILE PHOTO Du Wei during a news briefing in Kiev, Ukraine. August 2019. © Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters
China’s ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead at his home on Sunday morning, Israeli media said, citing police.

Du, 58, was found dead at the apartment in the city of Herzliya in central Israel, it was reported.

According to Ynet News, the envoy’s body was discovered in his bed, and the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

When contacted for comment by the Jerusalem Post, the Chinese Embassy said it could not immediately confirm the reports.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

