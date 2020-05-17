Chinese envoy to Israel found dead in his residence – reports

China’s ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead at his home on Sunday morning, Israeli media said, citing police.

Du, 58, was found dead at the apartment in the city of Herzliya in central Israel, it was reported.

According to Ynet News, the envoy’s body was discovered in his bed, and the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

When contacted for comment by the Jerusalem Post, the Chinese Embassy said it could not immediately confirm the reports.

