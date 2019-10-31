ISIS names new leader, confirming al-Baghdadi's death – reports

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) has officially named a successor to its leader Al-Baghdadi, following the US raid on his hideout, thus confirming that the notorious terrorist leader was indeed killed in the operation.

A man called Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi will take on the role of the terrorist group’s new leader, the extremists announced through their affiliated Amaq new agency.

The news came after the Pentagon published drone footage of the US special forces raid, along with some other details of the mission.

The news of Baghdadi’s death, however, was previously met with skepticism by some people, who doubted the authenticity of the blurry footage provided by Pentagon and questioned whether the raid had indeed gone as planned.

The jihadists also confirmed the death of the terrorist group’s spokesman, Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir.

