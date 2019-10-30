 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pentagon releases VIDEO from raid on ISIS leader al-Baghdadi
HomeWorld News

Pentagon releases VIDEO from raid on ISIS leader al-Baghdadi

30 Oct, 2019 21:18
Get short URL
Pentagon releases VIDEO from raid on ISIS leader al-Baghdadi
The Department of Defense has published video footage of the US special forces raid that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader the Islamic State terrorist group, in addition to photos and other details of the mission.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies