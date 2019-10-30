Pentagon releases VIDEO from raid on ISIS leader al-Baghdadi
30 Oct, 2019 21:18
The Department of Defense has published video footage of the US special forces raid that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader the Islamic State terrorist group, in addition to photos and other details of the mission.
