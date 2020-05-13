 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Angela Merkel cites ‘hard evidence’ her office was target of Russian ‘hack attack’, says it doesn’t make mending ties easier

13 May, 2020 12:37
Get short URL
Angela Merkel cites ‘hard evidence’ her office was target of Russian ‘hack attack’, says it doesn’t make mending ties easier
Merkel speaks to German lawmakers © REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Germany’s chancellor has lamented what she says was irrefutable proof of a Russian “hacking attack” on her Bundestag office, adding that she is working day and night to fix relationships with Moscow despite the “painful” incident.

Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed the hacking allegations while speaking to MPs on Wednesday. “I can honestly say that it hurts me,” she said of the perceived Russian involvement in a computer network attack on her Bundestag constituency office back in 2015.

“I’m striving towards better relationships with Russia every day,” Merkel said, arguing that there is “hard evidence” that some unspecified “Russian forces” were behind the hack.

That doesn’t make mending ties with Moscow any easier, she said, before lamenting the well-worn “hybrid warfare strategy of Russia.”

Also on rt.com ‘Russian hackers’ mania spreads: Germany joins accusations against Moscow

Russia denied the allegations when they first emerged back in 2015, and has continued to do so in the years since. However, it is yet to comment on Merkel’s fresh remarks.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies