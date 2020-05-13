Angela Merkel cites ‘hard evidence’ her office was target of Russian ‘hack attack’, says it doesn’t make mending ties easier

Germany’s chancellor has lamented what she says was irrefutable proof of a Russian “hacking attack” on her Bundestag office, adding that she is working day and night to fix relationships with Moscow despite the “painful” incident.

Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed the hacking allegations while speaking to MPs on Wednesday. “I can honestly say that it hurts me,” she said of the perceived Russian involvement in a computer network attack on her Bundestag constituency office back in 2015.

“I’m striving towards better relationships with Russia every day,” Merkel said, arguing that there is “hard evidence” that some unspecified “Russian forces” were behind the hack.

That doesn’t make mending ties with Moscow any easier, she said, before lamenting the well-worn “hybrid warfare strategy of Russia.”

Russia denied the allegations when they first emerged back in 2015, and has continued to do so in the years since. However, it is yet to comment on Merkel’s fresh remarks.

