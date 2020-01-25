Drone captures aftermath of devastating earthquake in eastern Turkey (VIDEO)

A drone camera filmed harrowing scenes of destruction outside the Turkish city of Elazig, where a powerful earthquake reduced multiple buildings to rubble and left dozens killed.

As Turkey copes with the aftermath of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake, Ruptly agency released footage of a site in a town of Gezin damaged by the tremor. A residential building is seen lying in ruins, surrounded by multiple ambulances, trucks and bulldozers.

Another video shows rescue workers searching for survivors and clearing out the rubble of a collapsed building in the same town situated dozens of miles away from the most-affected Elazig.

Turkish authorities said over 1,000 people had been injured, while 22 had been killed, with 13 deaths happening in Elazig. Some 170 ambulances and helicopters have been sent to both provinces to care for the injured.

