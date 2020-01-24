At least 4 dead in E. Turkey 6.8 earthquake ‘felt all the way to Tel Aviv’ (PHOTO, VIDEO)
The quake struck near the town of Sivrice but was felt in other neighboring countries, including Syria, Georgia, Lebanon and Armenia. Its depth was measured at 10 kilometers by EMSC and it was violent enough to send people running outdoors for safety, according to local media.
Video shows destruction in what appears to be Elazığ, Turkey after 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the region. #Elazig - pic.twitter.com/hisCgbEERf— Hatice ‘Deniz’ AVCI (@HaticeDenizAVCI) January 24, 2020
Suleyman Soylu was quoted saying four had died by the state news agency Anadolu.
Durum kötü, umarım can kaybı yoktur :/ #Elazığpic.twitter.com/uK2mSSWXAn— Seyyah ❂ (@444syyh) January 24, 2020
Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M6.9 in Eastern Turkey 40 min ago pic.twitter.com/RXQx9Vkbw3— EMSC (@LastQuake) January 24, 2020
At least 4 or 5 buildings collapsed in Sivrice, according to local media.
#Turkey#Earthquake▪️ Centered in #Elazig ▪️ 6.8 magnitude ▪️ 4 dead▪️ 4 or 5 buildings collapsedMORE: https://t.co/RiqoKib6sJpic.twitter.com/ktRsCdS0WB— RT (@RT_com) January 24, 2020
One video posted to social media shows a news show in progress as studio fixtures begin to shake violently. Other videos show people shouting and scrambling over rubble from collapsed and partially collapsed buildings.
Moment when 6.8 magnitude #earthquake that jolts eastern #Turkey, happens in live TV. #deprem#elazigpic.twitter.com/HoLvRXIdKX— Xhildinho Z (@xhildinho) January 24, 2020
#Turkey earthquake damages buildings, sends people rushing into streets, killing at least 4MORE: https://t.co/RiqoKib6sJpic.twitter.com/n3wXsx5Ub7— RT (@RT_com) January 24, 2020
