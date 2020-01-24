 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 4 dead in E. Turkey 6.8 earthquake ‘felt all the way to Tel Aviv’ (PHOTO, VIDEO)

24 Jan, 2020 19:19
© Reuters / Stringer
A 6.8 earthquake in eastern Turkey has claimed at least four lives and caused several buildings to collapse, according to authorities. The quake was centered in the province of Elazig and felt as far away as Tel Aviv, Israel.

The quake struck near the town of Sivrice but was felt in other neighboring countries, including Syria, Georgia, Lebanon and Armenia. Its depth was measured at 10 kilometers by EMSC and it was violent enough to send people running outdoors for safety, according to local media.

Suleyman Soylu was quoted saying four had died by the state news agency Anadolu.

At least 4 or 5 buildings collapsed in Sivrice, according to local media.

One video posted to social media shows a news show in progress as studio fixtures begin to shake violently. Other videos show people shouting and scrambling over rubble from collapsed and partially collapsed buildings.

