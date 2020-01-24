At least 4 dead in E. Turkey 6.8 earthquake ‘felt all the way to Tel Aviv’ (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A 6.8 earthquake in eastern Turkey has claimed at least four lives and caused several buildings to collapse, according to authorities. The quake was centered in the province of Elazig and felt as far away as Tel Aviv, Israel.

The quake struck near the town of Sivrice but was felt in other neighboring countries, including Syria, Georgia, Lebanon and Armenia. Its depth was measured at 10 kilometers by EMSC and it was violent enough to send people running outdoors for safety, according to local media.

Video shows destruction in what appears to be Elazığ, Turkey after 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the region. #Elazig - pic.twitter.com/hisCgbEERf — Hatice ‘Deniz’ AVCI (@HaticeDenizAVCI) January 24, 2020

Suleyman Soylu was quoted saying four had died by the state news agency Anadolu.

Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M6.9 in Eastern Turkey 40 min ago pic.twitter.com/RXQx9Vkbw3 — EMSC (@LastQuake) January 24, 2020

At least 4 or 5 buildings collapsed in Sivrice, according to local media.

One video posted to social media shows a news show in progress as studio fixtures begin to shake violently. Other videos show people shouting and scrambling over rubble from collapsed and partially collapsed buildings.

