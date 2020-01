Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said al-Said dies aged 79 – state media

Oman’s monarch, Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, has passed away at the age of 79 after a lengthy battle with illness, according to Omani state media.

Qaboos has ruled the Gulf Arab state since 1970, when he led the bloodless overthrow of Sultan Said bin Taimur with backing from Britain, formerly a colonial power in Oman. DETAILS TO FOLLOW