Oman's top diplomat visits Iran after US trip as Tehran ‘seeks reduction of tensions’ in Gulf

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced his support on Monday for reducing tensions in the Gulf as he hosted his counterpart from Oman, a traditional mediator, for talks in Tehran.

The visit by Oman’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, came a week after he held a meeting in Washington with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, AFP said. It is the second time since late July that bin Alawi has been sent to Iran by the sultanate, which has, in the past, acted as mediator between foes in the Middle East.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that in talks with bin Alawi, Zarif had “emphasized the necessity of reducing tensions in the region.” Zarif said Iran was serious about a plan, called the Hormuz Peace Endeavor.

President Hassan Rouhani announced the peace plan at the UN General Assembly in September, calling on Arab nations in the Gulf, including Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia, to join it.