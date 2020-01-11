Military & police on high alert in Oman’s capital after death of Sultan Qaboos who left no heir to throne (VIDEO)

Dozens of armored vehicles and soldiers were seen dotting the streets of Muscat following the death of Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, with the military on “high alert” amid uncertainties about the monarch’s successor.

In addition to declaring the alert status, which appears to be little more than a precaution, Oman’s high military council also called for the royal family to meet to appoint the country’s next ruler, according to Omani state media.

Omani capital #Muscat tonight. Army and security forces are on high alert according to source. No more details. pic.twitter.com/HfEa0yOtyc — ZaidBenjamin (@ZaidBenjamin5) January 10, 2020

If the ruling family cannot come to an agreement within three days, a 1996 statute requires a committee of military leaders, court officials and lawmakers to enthrone a person named by the former sultan in private, stored in a sealed letter.

