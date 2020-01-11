Military & police on high alert in Oman’s capital after death of Sultan Qaboos who left no heir to throne (VIDEO)
In addition to declaring the alert status, which appears to be little more than a precaution, Oman’s high military council also called for the royal family to meet to appoint the country’s next ruler, according to Omani state media.
Omani capital #Muscat tonight. Army and security forces are on high alert according to source. No more details. pic.twitter.com/HfEa0yOtyc— ZaidBenjamin (@ZaidBenjamin5) January 10, 2020
If the ruling family cannot come to an agreement within three days, a 1996 statute requires a committee of military leaders, court officials and lawmakers to enthrone a person named by the former sultan in private, stored in a sealed letter.Also on rt.com Sultan of Oman Qaboos dies after 50 years in power, leaving key Gulf mediator between US & Iran without heir
