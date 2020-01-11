 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Military & police on high alert in Oman’s capital after death of Sultan Qaboos who left no heir to throne (VIDEO)
11 Jan, 2020 01:05
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers keep watch near a roundabout in Sohar, Oman. ©  Reuters / Said Al Bahri
Dozens of armored vehicles and soldiers were seen dotting the streets of Muscat following the death of Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, with the military on “high alert” amid uncertainties about the monarch’s successor.

In addition to declaring the alert status, which appears to be little more than a precaution, Oman’s high military council also called for the royal family to meet to appoint the country’s next ruler, according to Omani state media.

If the ruling family cannot come to an agreement within three days, a 1996 statute requires a committee of military leaders, court officials and lawmakers to enthrone a person named by the former sultan in private, stored in a sealed letter.

