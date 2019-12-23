Turkish diplomat’s car TORCHED by assailants in Greece (VIDEO)

An unidentified group of assailants have set the car of a Turkish consulate employee on fire in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, according to police. No one was injured in the attack, which is currently under investigation.

A video shows the parked car consumed in flames, as firefighters work to put out the blaze. Extensive damage to the rear of the vehicle is seen after the fire is extinguished.

The incident, which took place in the early hours of Monday, is still under investigation. No suspects have been detained.

While the motive for the attack remains unclear, it’s likely that the arson was motivated by a decades-old dispute between Athens and Ankara over Cyprus. The territorial dispute has been aggravated by a recent deal between Turkey and Libya over maritime boundaries, which Greece sees as a violation of its own sovereign rights.

