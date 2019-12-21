Cruise out of control: WATCH 2 ocean liners crash into each other in the Caribbean

A video shows a cruise ship ramming into a similar vessel during maneuvers in the port of the Mexican island of Cozumel in the Caribbean. Over 7,000 people were on the ocean liners operated by Carnival.

The footage shows the Carnival Legend’s nose crashing into the back deck of the Carnival Glory in turbulent waters early Friday. Part of the Glory’s deck was crushed by the impact, with debris falling into the sea.

Six people received minor injuries in what the world’s largest cruise operator, Carnival Corps, called an ‘allision’, a nautical term for a collision of a moving ship with a stationary object.

The rest of the passengers, who were having breakfast at the time, were left stunned by the loud impact. The two massive ships combined can carry more than 5,000 tourists and over 2,000 crew members.

“Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside,” the operator said, adding that the collision led to “no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.”

