WATCH Pakistani billionaire’s luxury superyacht SMASH traffic control booth in the Caribbean

Astonished tourists watched and a maritime official fled for his life as a high-class yacht, owned by Pakistani billionaire Alshair Fiyaz, smashed into a harbor bridge, instantly demolishing one of its control booths.

A video which has gone viral on social media, shows the Pakistani financier and investor’s boat steering off course in Simpson Bay Lagoon on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin.

The 282-feet ‘Ecstasea’ superyacht, which is said to be worth somewhere between $75 million and $120 million, collided with the marine traffic control booth, scaring off the tourists on the bridge. A person in a white uniform is then seen promptly fleeing the booth, just before it was torn down by the ship’s hull.

Un lujoso yate de un multimillonario choca y destruye una cabina de control de un puente https://t.co/FDp63eQJrapic.twitter.com/1gsVa6XShF — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) December 17, 2019

No one was hurt as a result of the crash, and the boat reportedly sustained only minor damage, something that cannot be said about the official’s booth.

The Ecstasea is equipped with a helicopter hangar, a gym, a sauna, a cinema and several bars. The vessel is manned by a crew of 12.

Before being bought by Fiyaz, the boat was owned by Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, a part of the UAE.

