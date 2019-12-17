WATCH Russian Iskander short-range ballistic missile blast off during a test launch (VIDEO)

The Russian military has tested the Iskander tactical missile system, successfully wiping out a mock enemy target. The launch was conducted as part of the final stage of new equipment training.

Footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows the Iskander mobile short-range missile systems being delivered to the Kapustin Yar test range in southern Russia under the veil of night.

Tactical protection forces accompanying the battery subdued the “enemy” fire, making sure the system had unimpeded access to the launch site.

After it was fired, the missile travelled some 60km (37 miles) before hitting a mock HQ of a “hostile militia.” The test went off without a hitch, and was reported to be as precise as it could get.

The drills also involved some 1200 troops as well as about 300 pieces of hardware.

The Iskander missile platform, capable of conducting high-precision strikes at a range of 500km (310 miles), has been used by Russian ground troops for several years now, replacing the ageing Tochka-U tactical missile system.

It is expected that all tactical missile units would be equipped with the Iskander platform by the end of this year.

