Russian military to be fully equipped with Iskander-M tactical missile complexes in 2019 – MOD

Iskander-M tactical missiles are expected to completely replace throughout the year the older systems still operated by Russia’s ground forces, the Defense Ministry has revealed.

The rearmament of tactical missile units is expected to be completed in 2019, with all of them receiving brand-new Iskander-M systems, it was announced on Tuesday.

“In accordance with the state defense program, the producer will provide the Western Military District with a brigade-strong batch of Iskander-M tactical missile launchers,” a statement reads.

The Iskander missile platform has been used by Russian ground troops for several years now, replacing the ageing Tochka-U tactical missile systems. The Iskander-M is capable of performing high-precision strikes at a range of 500km.

Each launcher platform is packed with two missiles – unlike the Tochka-U, which only has one – greatly boosting the firepower of the modern complex. While missiles of Iskander-M systems can be packed with various types of conventional warheads, they can also carry tactical nukes.