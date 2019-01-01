Russian military to be fully equipped with Iskander-M tactical missile complexes in 2019 – MOD
The rearmament of tactical missile units is expected to be completed in 2019, with all of them receiving brand-new Iskander-M systems, it was announced on Tuesday.
“In accordance with the state defense program, the producer will provide the Western Military District with a brigade-strong batch of Iskander-M tactical missile launchers,” a statement reads.
The Iskander missile platform has been used by Russian ground troops for several years now, replacing the ageing Tochka-U tactical missile systems. The Iskander-M is capable of performing high-precision strikes at a range of 500km.
Each launcher platform is packed with two missiles – unlike the Tochka-U, which only has one – greatly boosting the firepower of the modern complex. While missiles of Iskander-M systems can be packed with various types of conventional warheads, they can also carry tactical nukes.