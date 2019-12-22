‘Lies & rumors’ being spread over citizenship bill, Modi tells huge crowd at Delhi rally

Recent unrest over a new citizenship law has been fueled by misinformation spread by opposition parties, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed while speaking to supporters who gathered in Delhi.

Tens of thousands of people attended the Sunday rally for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to the crowd, the Indian PM said that protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been “incited” by political parties “spreading rumors” about the legislation, ANI reported.

He accused his rivals of stoking fears that Muslims would be rounded up and sent to detention centers and called on people to read the Act in detail.

“Respect your education, read what is the Citizenship Amendment Act… You are educated,” he said.

Also on rt.com An invasion of falsehoods: India’s ‘liberals’ running propaganda war over new citizenship law

The government claims that the law aims to protect persecuted religious minorities by fast-tracking citizenship for refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Critics say the bill is discriminatory because it does not include Muslims.

Opening his remarks by saying “unity in diversity is India's specialty,” Modi stressed that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians have all benefited from India’s secular constitution.

One thousand police officers, as well as anti-drone teams, were deployed to provide security for the event, local media reported.

Demonstrators against the CAA haven’t stopped protesting in cities and towns across India since the Act was ratified by parliament on December 11, with some rallies turning extremely violent and claiming at least 21 lives.

Also on rt.com India lashes out at Malaysia over PM’s ‘ill-informed’ remarks about citizenship bill

Like this story? Share it with a friend!