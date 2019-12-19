WATCH civilians fleeing intense shooting near FSB HQ in Moscow

Footage showing civilians fleeing the massive gunfight outside Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters has emerged online. The shooting left at least one FSB operative dead and five people injured.

The video was apparently captured by an eyewitness moments after the incident began. Some pedestrians tried to escape the fighting right away, while others appeared tempted to go and take a closer look at the gunfight.

Law enforcement officers at the scene, however, were quick to steer nosy civilians away from the shooting. “Run, I’ve told you!” one of them is heard shouting.

The shooting occurred close to Moscow FSB headquarters, located some 10 minutes on foot from the Kremlin, at around 6pm on Thursday. Official information on the incident remains very scarce, and its exact nature is still unclear.

One FSB member was confirmed dead and another critically wounded, while five people in total were treated for injuries after the incident. The attacker, whose motive and identity have not yet been established, was said to be “neutralized” – and footage from the scene suggests he was actually shot dead.

