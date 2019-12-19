Man opens fire in central Moscow near Lubyanka Federal Security Service building, 1 person killed, 1 injured – reports

Gunfire is reported in central Moscow in the immediate vicinity of the Federal Security Service building. At least two law enforcement officers have been injured, according to unconfirmed media reports.

Видео из центра Москвы, где у здания ФСБ произошла стрельба pic.twitter.com/y5XpKXtxuN — Александр Коц (@sashakots) December 19, 2019 Footage from the scene, circulating on social media, shows multiple law enforcement officers, gunfire can also be heard in the background. DETAILS TO FOLLOW