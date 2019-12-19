 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Man opens fire in central Moscow near Federal Security Service building, one person injured – reports
Man opens fire in central Moscow near Lubyanka Federal Security Service building, 1 person killed, 1 injured – reports

19 Dec, 2019 15:26
Gunfire is reported in central Moscow in the immediate vicinity of the Federal Security Service building. At least two law enforcement officers have been injured, according to unconfirmed media reports.

Footage from the scene, circulating on social media, shows multiple law enforcement officers, gunfire can also be heard in the background.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

