US missed Apollo 11 moment of this decade with its anti-China rhetoric – RT’s Keiser Report

15 Dec, 2019 15:03
FILE PHOTO: Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. during an Apollo 11 mission © GLobal Look Press / NASA
China’s high-tech advantage should have been a “Sputnik” moment for the US, but Washington failed to create its own industrial program, choosing to blame Beijing for all its misfortunes instead, says the Keiser Report.

“The Huawei phone… is the Apollo 11 of this decade. It’s defining the technological landscape for a whole country [and] is gonna happen for a long time,” Max Keiser said, as he and Stacy Herbert discussed the Chinese tech major’s success in making a phone without US parts.

He added that now Beijing can beat US technology, including American tech behemoth Apple. Thus the US is set to be “left on the side of the road,” as China and its 5G networks – Beijing’s development of which the US is trying to demonize – will go to the future.

