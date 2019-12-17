Indian students spotted cleaning the streets after days of protests against citizenship law (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Jamia Millia Islamia university students have been filmed cleaning battle-worn streets around their college after days of protests over a controversial citizenship law which has been criticized as discriminatory against Muslims.

Unsurprisingly, the protests and sporadic violence took their toll on the environment around the university.

Posters, placards, food, and other waste were all left in the wake of the demonstrations but, in a display of social responsibility, several beleaguered students braved the elements in order to clean up the trash left behind.

The demonstrators continued their protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act over the weekend, despite a slew of arrests and injuries.

Clashes broke out between police and protesters across the country, and authorities deployed tear gas and batons to disperse the crowds.

Southeast Delhi became a battlefield amid the backlash against the new law which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Over the course of the protests, over 100 demonstrators, policemen, and firefighters have been injured while multiple arrests have also been made in relation to the violence, including 10 non-students who were arrested on December 17 for instigating violence.

The Indian government says the new citizenship law will protect persecuted minorities, as it simplifies the acquiring of citizenship for six religious groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the protests, and stressed that the legislation reflects a “culture of compassion” and will not harm Indians.

