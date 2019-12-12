 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Hey dogs, we want some of the action’: Canines’ feline rivals in UK strike back as #catsatpollingstations trends on election day

12 Dec, 2019 16:57
A cat wandering outside Broomhall Centre Polling Station in Sheffield Hallam Constituency © Global Look Press / Tolga Akmen
Cats in Britain have scratched back at their poochy rivals in a general election day battle on social media with their very own #catsatpollingstations trending after #DogsAtPollingStations had made the early running on Thursday.

It looked like the canines were going to have it all their own way given the avalanche of pictures of them outside polling stations, with even PM Boris Johnson parading his pooch Dilyn before he cast his vote in London.

However, not to be outdone, their feline counterparts managed to create enthusiasm online with a host of photos and funny remarks from their owners. One person claimed their cat, ‘Charlie Hitler’ was an “a***hole,” who luckily cannot vote. While another on Twitter revealed that their cat was too lazy to go to the polls and so was staying at home.

Johnson wasn’t the only one to show off his dog at the polling station; London’s mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted a video of himself with his dog Luna. Other animals were also pictured getting involved in the democratic process, including a gaggle of geese and a tortoise.

