‘Hey dogs, we want some of the action’: Canines’ feline rivals in UK strike back as #catsatpollingstations trends on election day

Cats in Britain have scratched back at their poochy rivals in a general election day battle on social media with their very own #catsatpollingstations trending after #DogsAtPollingStations had made the early running on Thursday.

It looked like the canines were going to have it all their own way given the avalanche of pictures of them outside polling stations, with even PM Boris Johnson parading his pooch Dilyn before he cast his vote in London.

However, not to be outdone, their feline counterparts managed to create enthusiasm online with a host of photos and funny remarks from their owners. One person claimed their cat, ‘Charlie Hitler’ was an “a***hole,” who luckily cannot vote. While another on Twitter revealed that their cat was too lazy to go to the polls and so was staying at home.

Our cat Charlie Hitler followed us to the polling station this morning. He’s an arsehole so doubtless he’d vote for the Brexit party if he could, but thankfully he can’t, so we voted to put @jeremycorbyn and El Gato in Downing Street instead #catsatpollingstationspic.twitter.com/CM7Afc5HqE — Melanie Briggs (@weebear1974) December 12, 2019

#catsatpollingstations think he's too lazy and comfortable at home. pic.twitter.com/FS64UieEYr — Marse William (@AstorJacob1) December 12, 2019

Clearly not happy about being dragged to a polling station after a trip to the vet.#catsatpollingstations#VoteTacticalNotTribalpic.twitter.com/vJN2JG5ceq — Brent Rees (@brent_ap_rees) December 12, 2019

Johnson wasn’t the only one to show off his dog at the polling station; London’s mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted a video of himself with his dog Luna. Other animals were also pictured getting involved in the democratic process, including a gaggle of geese and a tortoise.

